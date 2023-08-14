Monday, August 14, 2023

The Opium of the People revisited

 


The U.S. government has been overthrown! After a near-miss of a giant comet, the American people fall under the control of a radical right-wing fundamentalist Christian government, ruled by the Grand Patriarchs, that slowly strips away their freedoms and establishes a rule of law that even Hitler couldn’t have dreamed up. Forced into virtual seclusion, Edward Silverberg, a former professor, finds himself on a path that will lead to either his destruction, or the destruction of the Grand Patriarchs…or maybe both.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3JP10E1

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1010224

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/306903

