Last month, I posted about Yours, Isaac Asimov, a collection of letters from one of my biggest influences. I loved to read correspondence from people I admired, even though I am definitely not a letter writer myself, although it makes me kind of wish I was...
Today, I'm posting about another letter collection. This one from another huge influence, Robert A. Heinlein. I loved reading Heinlein as a kid, and even if I thought some of his later stuff got a little strange, when I found out there was a collection of his letters, I had to get it. And that was how I found Grumbles from the Grave. Although the organization of the book can be a bit jarring, you get a look at what he thought being a writer meant, as well as many of his personal views (not all of which I agree with, but then we shouldn't all agree anyway.) He also gives a look at his relationship with his agent...those you'll just have to read for yourself to see exactly how he felt.
If you're a Heinlein fan, and you enjoy reading letter collections, this one is a must have. Order today from Amazon at https://amzn.to/3KYoWWa.
