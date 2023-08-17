Tales of Space Exploration and Discovery revisited

For decades, J Alan Erwine has been writing stories about space exploration and discovery...now all of those stories are gathered into one massive tome. Travel the far reaches of space, or explore the solar system with him. Some of the stories are dark, some are optimistic, but all of them are uniquely his.
This collection also features the first four stories in Erwine's Solar Federation Series.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3KuYnr0
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1134741
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/388306
