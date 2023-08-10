Tales of Dystopia revisited

J Alan Erwine’s Tales of Dystopia brings you six bleak futures that hopefully will never be possible. Are the stories dire predictions, or warnings of futures possible? It’s the author’s sincere hope that none of these stories will be taken as a blueprint for the future, but with the way the world seems to be going…he can’t be too sure…
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3D8qacI
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/643522
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313296
