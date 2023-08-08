Tales of the Solar Sytstem revisited

Seven stories from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine
that look at possible futures for our species throughout the solar
system.
Some stories are optimistic, most see us carrying our Earth-bound limitations into the future and out to the planets.
These may be cautionary tales, but no matter what, they’ll leave you feeling that humanity does indeed have a future of exploring our solar system…if we can learn to survive on Earth.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/44fjm98
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/642681
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313300
