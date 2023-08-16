A Problem in Translation revisited

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3s4IZv7
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1010399
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/306999
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
