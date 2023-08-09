Tales of Interstellar Space revisited

Welcome to fifteen stories from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine. Be prepared to explore a variety of locals throughout interstellar space. You’ll find wars, exploration, aliens, humans struggling to survive…and sometimes failing, and sometimes succeeding…but more than anything, you’ll find yourself questioning what’s possible…
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3O4FY6T
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/643116
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313297
No comments:
Post a Comment