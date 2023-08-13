Lowering One's Self Before Fate revisited

More than 20 years ago, ProMart Publishing released prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine’s first short story collection. Now as Erwine establishes himself as an indie author, read that collection in a new and improved format. Journey back and see where Erwine’s warped view of the universe started.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/44fd75q
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1000978
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313295
