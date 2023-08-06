Tales of Mars revisited

Three stories from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine that are set on the planet Mars.
A soldier set on crushing a rebellion begins to question his own loyalties once he’s captured by the “enemy.”
One woman fights to save microbial life in Valles Marineris.
And a young woman forced into a bad life because of her race suddenly finds herself to have abilities she never could have expected…abilities that might just be able to save her people.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3XIQy6t
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/640809
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313299
