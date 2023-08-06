Sunday, August 06, 2023

Tales of Mars revisited

 


Three stories from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine that are set on the planet Mars.
A soldier set on crushing a rebellion begins to question his own loyalties once he’s captured by the “enemy.”
One woman fights to save microbial life in Valles Marineris.
And a young woman forced into a bad life because of her race suddenly finds herself to have abilities she never could have expected…abilities that might just be able to save her people.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3XIQy6t

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/640809

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/313299

Posted by J Erwine at 12:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 