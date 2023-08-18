Friday, August 18, 2023

Marionettes on the Moon revisited

 


Do Humans control their destiny, or are they merely victims of the circumstances that surround them?

A collection of short stories from prize winning SF author J Alan Erwine examines whether we have freedom of choice, or are merely puppets on strings subject to the whims of the universe.

This newly reworked version of Marionettes on the Moon features the original 13 short stories, plus two recent releases.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/44HMHJG

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1430178

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/447457

Posted by J Erwine at 12:00 PM

