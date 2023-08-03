For July, it looks like people wanted a little variety in their favorite title...a book that can change each time you read it...
July's Bestseller was One More Good Trade
Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you pick, and what will happen along the way? You get to decide what happens in this story, as you pick your way through various plot twists.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3OHctIw
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1095949
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/365386
No comments:
Post a Comment