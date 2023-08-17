So, people think all I do now is write stories for the Solar Federation collection and Divided States of America series? Oh, so not true. Now you can check out my latest stand-alone story "Danger on the Spectrum."
Richard doesn’t see the world like most people, and for the most part, he’d like to avoid people as much as he can, but once he reaches Foster’s Planet, he finds that even with a small population, he has to interact with people more than he’d like…and he also finds that the thing that makes him so different from everyone else might be the only thing that can save everyone on the planet…
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/47yX0BN
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1438632
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/449839
