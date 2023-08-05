Seedlings on the Solar Winds revisited

Saturday, August 05, 2023

America as a fascist state, soldiers driven to terrorism, insane computers, insane humans, insane aliens, these are just some of the things waiting for readers in the pages of this new collection from prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine.
Seedlings on the Solar Winds contains sixteen stories that will have readers questioning what reality really is, and wondering what the future of humanity might be.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3D1y6gb

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/16551

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/65440

