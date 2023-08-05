Seedlings on the Solar Winds revisited

America as a fascist state, soldiers driven to terrorism, insane
computers, insane humans, insane aliens, these are just some of the
things waiting for readers in the pages of this new collection from
prize winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine.
Seedlings on the Solar Winds contains sixteen stories that will have readers questioning what reality really is, and wondering what the future of humanity might be.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3D1y6gb
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/16551
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/65440
