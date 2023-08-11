Don't forget RPG month

August is RPG month at Nomadic Delirium Press, and this is your opportunity to save 50% off of all of our RPG titles. This includes core rulebooks and supplements. So, if you’re looking for a new game, or if you’re looking to stock up on one of our games that you’re already playing, now’s the time.
This sale includes all of our titles for Rocks on the Other Side, The Battle for Turtle Island, and Ephemeris.
Order today from DriveThruRPG at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/browse/pub/2805 or from Smashwords at https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/nomadicdelirium
No comments:
Post a Comment