I know many readers have been wondering what happened to Captain Jamieson and the crew of the SFS Lincoln after the end of "Mission Unknown," well, now you can find out as their story continues in "Stuck at the Edge."
Captain Jamieson and the crew of the SFS Lincoln have been sentenced to patrol duty in the Kuiper Belt after failing a mission that they had no chance of succeeding at. Now, as morale plunges on the ship, the young Ensign Al-Afadil makes a discovery that won’t only change the fortunes of the crew, but will forever change everything humanity knows about itself.
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3OIlvot
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1433193
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/448308
No comments:
Post a Comment