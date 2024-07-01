Goatherds & Gods is here!

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
The wait is over! Goatherds & Gods by James B. Baker and J Alan Erwine is now available!
Joseph was born the son of a goatherd chieftain, destined to do nothing more than lead a small band of goatherds, Joseph quickly becomes disillusioned with his tribe and his life, and when his young wife and child die, Joseph leaves his people behind, having no idea what Yahovah has planned for him.
Joseph meets his new wife, Yasmen, and with the help of an ancient man who only calls himself the Elder Rishni, Joseph becomes the leader of a new group of people, a group that grows in numbers and strength, and eventually grows powerful enough to possibly challenge the mighty Indo-Aryan armies and their mighty leader, the Kzer…possibly…
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D682Q9M5
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/483552/Goatherds--Gods
Order elsewhere: https://books2read.com/u/49OL2w
The two star review currently listed on Amazon is for the old version of this book. We have contacted Amazon to remove the review, but Amazon does whatever it wants, so they probably won't. Unfortunately, that review also feeds to other retailers, so this book has already been handicapped before it's even released, so if you read it, and you enjoy it, please review it! Thanks!
