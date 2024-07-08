Monday, July 08, 2024

10,000 words

That's how much progress I've made on the new novel. Hopefully I'm not jinxing myself, but I've never had a novel go as smoothly as this one is so far. I'm really enjoying the book and the characters. This is also the first time that I've written a novel in which all of the scenes are told from the perspective of one character. Hell, a lot of my short stories are told from multiple perspectives, so this has been an adventure, but so far it's a fun adventure.

Hopefully I'll have this in the hands of my readers by the end of the year, but you never know what life might throw at me...

