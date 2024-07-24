Personalized short story collections

How would you like your own personalized short story collection? For just $2.99, you can pick any eight of my short stories, and I'll put them together in either epub or mobi format, and you'll have your own short story collection that's unlike anything that anyone else has. Seriously, it's less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks, and you get any eight stories!
To see the complete listings of my short stories, go to https://jalanerwine.com/shortstories.htm and you'll see a nice button near the top that will let you buy this once in a lifetime opportunity. I don't know how long I'm going to keep this going, but the option is there for you if you want it, so what are you waiting for?
No comments:
Post a Comment