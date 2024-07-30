A sale on Taurin Tales

I've been hard at work on the science fiction role playing game Ephemeris 2.0, and one of the things that I'm doing is adding new species to the game. Instead of the 11 species available in the current game, there will be 20 in the new version, and one of those species is the Taurins which I first developed for Taurin Tales. In looking back at that book, I realized just how great the stories were in it, so Nomadic Delirium Press has put it on sale for a limited time for just $1.99 at a variety of retailers: https://books2read.com/u/mdw26y
Taurin Tales is a shared world anthology featuring some of the top names in small press science fiction. The Taurins were created by science fiction writer, editor, and game designer J Alan Erwine. Once he had created them, he invited some of his favorite writers to play in the universe, and further flesh out these new aliens. Thus was born Taurin Tales.
The stories in this collection cover a large aspect of Taurin life…grand space adventures, small character studies, the tackling of difficult social issues, the past and the future of the Taurins.
Included in this collection, you’ll find David Lee Summers, D. Moonfire, Ian Brazee-Cannon, Tyree Campbell, Anna Paradox, Laura Givens, and Rick Novy.
No comments:
Post a Comment