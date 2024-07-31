I can't stay away!

That's right folks, after a brief hiatus, I have returned to edit The Martian Wave for Hiraeth Publishing. For those of you that are new to following me, let me recap...
More than 20 years ago, I started editing two magazines for James Baker of ProMart Publishing. Those zines were The Fifth Di... and The Martian Wave. When Jim passed away, I moved over to Sam's Dot Publishing who had taken over the publishing of the ProMart titles. I stayed there for a while, and then some weird stuff happened that I won't go in to. Let's just say that the Sam's Dot titles went to a new publisher, and then I ended up taking the two zines from the publisher and started publishing through Nomadic Delirium Press. Eventually, it would be come to much of a time and money commitment, and I let Tyree Campbell take over at Hiraeth.
Now, Tyree has asked me to edit again, and I figured, what the hell! So, please check out the guidelines at https://www.hiraethsffh.com/martian-wave. Just to make sure you understand, there are only a few stories in each issue, so I'm going to be very picky in what I choose.
And if you'd like to see what The Martian Wave had been like at Nomadic Delirium, check out The Martian Wave Boxed Set at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKKDNNDJ. It's also available in paperback at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D69NP4PP or in hardback at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D6MS88BW. For whatever reason, Amazon can't seem to link all three versions, and they have the wrong e-book linked to the paperback and hardback, but that's Amazon for you...
