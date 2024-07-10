Last chance to get your sixth Taste of the Madness

You've almost run out of time to get your sixth Taste of the Madness. In just over a week, this book will no longer be available, and remember, if you're a Kindle Unlimited member, the download is FREE!
Download today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2G1VJB2
A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.
