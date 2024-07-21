The last free story for a while

I'm having a lot of problems with my blogspot blog, so no graphic on this one. These have been ongoing problems for months, so you might want to start using my alternative blog site at https://www.jalanerwine.wordpress.com
I hope you've all enjoyed the free stories. This will be the last one for a bit. If you like what you've read, please make sure you review them, as that's an indie author's bread and butter.
This week we have "Seas of Red," which you can download for free by following one of the links from https://books2read.com/u/mBJjrO
Attempts at cleaning up the ocean go very wrong and leave the entire planet in peril. Can it be saved in time? And if so, what will the consequences be?
