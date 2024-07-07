How about another free story?

This week's free story is the first of my Solar Federation stories, "Mission Unknown." Download it for free at https://books2read.com/u/mq98DO. All I ask is that you please review the story if you like. Reviews are the bread and butter for lesser known authors like myself!
The Solar Federation Series is a new series of stories by prize-winning science fiction author J Alan Erwine. The series will explore a future federation that spans the solar system, and this is the first story in the series.
In Mission Unknown, Captain Jamieson and his crew are sent on a mission that only he knows the true meaning of. Worrying about sabotage and crew revolt, the Captain tries to keep the mission a secret for as long as possible, but what happens when the crew discovers the true nature of their mission, and what could happen if they fail…or if they succeed?
