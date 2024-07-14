And now for this week's free e-book

For this week's free e-book, I give you "The Least Practical of Jokes." Download it today at https://books2read.com/u/bw9eqP. All I ask is that if you enjoy the story, please review it. Indie authors, and if fact all authors, are dependent upon the reviews of their readers for their survival.
A man gets conned into helping Robert Lendorin pull off a practical joke, but when things go wrong, what will the consequences be?
And if you like Robert Lendorin, who is one of my personal favorites, there are plans for more stories about him...
