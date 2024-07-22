A mistake works in your favor

As mentioned in a previous post, I am running a sale at DriveThruFiction on my novels, collections, and individual short stories. Well, this just happened to coincide with their Christmas in July sale, and as a result, some of my titles have been reduced in price even more than they were supposed to be. At first, I though about changing this, but I decided what the heck, my readers deserve some extra discounts, right?
So, head over to https://www.drivethrufiction.com/browse/pub/16618/ and you can save big.
For example, you can get Echoes from the Deep for just $1.28. Are you interested in A Problem in Translation? Well, you can get the novel for $1.20 and the screenplay for $1.28. Those are some really big savings, so what are you waiting for?
And yeah, you can still download individual short stories for just 40 cents.
