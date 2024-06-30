This week's free story

Continuing on with some free science fiction. This week you can download my short story, "Danger on the Spectrum" at no cost by going to https://books2read.com/u/mdYrLy. Again, all I ask is that if you enjoy the story, please review it, as this is the best way for writers to grow their readership.
Richard doesn't see the world like most people, and for the most part, he'd like to avoid people as much as he can, but once he reaches Foster's Planet, he finds that even with a small population, he has to interact with people more than he'd like…and he also finds that the thing that makes him so different from everyone else might be the only thing that can save everyone on the planet…
