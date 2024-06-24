One week til Goatherds & Gods

You have one week left to pre-order Goatherds & Gods, which is my revised version of the novel by the late James B. Baker. Order today at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D682Q9M5 or at https://books2read.com/u/49OL2w
Joseph was born the son of a goatherd chieftain, destined to do nothing more than lead a small band of goatherds, Joseph quickly becomes disillusioned with his tribe and his life, and when his young wife and child die, Joseph leaves his people behind, having no idea what Yahovah has planned for him.
Joseph meets his new wife, Yasmen, and with the help of an ancient man who only calls himself the Elder Rishni, Joseph becomes the leader of a new group of people, a group that grows in numbers and strength, and eventually grows powerful enough to possibly challenge the mighty Indo-Aryan armies and their mighty leader, the Kzer…possibly…
