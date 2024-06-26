Did we miss something in The Stars, Like Dust?

If you're a science fiction fan, then you've most likely read The Stars Like Dust by Isaac Asimov. If you haven't, then you're missing an important part of science fiction. Yes, the story seems a bit dated, and maybe the writing is too, but then again, this was written more than 70 years ago. I certainly hope my writing holds up this well in 70 years!
If you've never read the book, then I'd suggest skipping this post because I'm going to reveal an important plot element as I try to make a point.
Still here? Ok, here we go. Throughout the book, the characters continually make reference to a document from Old Earth that will help save their civilization. A document that can overthrow the tyrants that now rule just beyond the Horsehead Nebula. What is this document? The US Constitution.
How ironic that 70 years ago, this document was viewed as something that could save humanity, and now we have politicians that are willing to bend and even destroy the Constitution for their own personal gains. Where did we go wrong America?
It makes me wonder if we're viewing the beginning of the fall of the American Empire. This country has been deteriorating for a while, and over the last couple of decades, that decline has seemed to increase. Just once in my life I'd like to be able to vote for a presidential candidate instead of voting against someone. None of these politicians represent what made America great.
The Constitution, and our politics in general, once meant something, but not anymore...
