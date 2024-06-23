Free stories

For the next few weeks, I'm going to be making some of my stories available for free. All I ask is that if you download the story, and you enjoy it, please leave a review. Next to actually purchasing an author's work, reviews are the best way to help the writers you enjoy.
This week you can download "Choices" for free at https://books2read.com/b/4N8YGY
Ereven is on the run. Having abandoned the dictatorial governor of Ganymede, he now finds himself pushed and pulled in directions he doesn't want to go as he tries to flee the brutal hands of the governor. Where will he go? The inner solar system seems to be the only choice, but does he have any chance of getting there? He's never had choices, and now that he does, every one of them seems to lead to death, imprisonment, or both…
