What do you do when you've finished writing a novel?

Now that I've spent more than a year re-writing James Baker's novel Goatherds & Gods, what do I do next? No, I'm not going to Disneyland. I've started a new novel. This one will be a science fiction novel, kind of like what you'd expect from me, but it's quite different than my other SF novels. You'll all probably get to learn a lot more about it in a year or so...yeah, novel writing takes a long time!
While you're waiting for my next novel, go ahead and pre-order Goatherds & Gods, and you can start reading it on July 1st.
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D682Q9M5
Order from another vendor: https://books2read.com/u/49OL2w
