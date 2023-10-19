Your absolute last chance!

There are mere days left for you to download A Taste of the Madness Vol. 3. After that, this collection will no longer be available! And remember, if you are a Kindle Unlimited member, the download is free.
The third volume is here!
A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.
