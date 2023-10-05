Thursday, October 05, 2023

The Martian Wave Boxed Set

The Martian Wave Boxed Set

For six years, Nomadic Delirium Press published The Martian Wave. This was a magazine that focused on short stories and poems about the exploration and colonization of space, with a special focus on stories about our solar system. Now, all six issues have been gathered into one boxed set for a very low price.

Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CKKDNNDJ

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1461770


