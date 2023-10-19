Random Encounters of the Radioactive Kind

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
Are you in need of encounters for your Rocks on the Other Side RPG? We have just the supplement for you...
Looking for encounters to add to your Rocks on the Other Side game? Herein you will find 50 encounters that you can plug into any game as regular encounters, or as random encounters to keep the characters on their toes.
Sorted by level, you’ll find brief descriptions of each encounter, as well as stats, and any items the encounter might give the characters.
In addition, you’ll also be introduced to two new beasts that will really keep the characters guessing.
Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/457187/
Order from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLDNJFD9
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1468427
No comments:
Post a Comment