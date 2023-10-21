A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4 is here

For a limited time, you can download A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4, and if you're an Amazon Unlimited member, the download is free. Pick it up today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLJ4LC54
The fourth volume is here!
A collection of six previously published short stories, that are available only for a limited time. Travel to distant planets and travel to different mad visions that prize-winning sf author J Alan Erwine has come up with, but beware, you can never be sure where his weird mind might take you.
Again, this collection is only available for a very limited time.
No comments:
Post a Comment