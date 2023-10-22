Sunday, October 22, 2023

One More Good Trade is the deal of the day for October 22nd

 

For one day only, you can pick up One More Good Trade for just $1.50 at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/365386

Your name is Anthony Jones. You’re a Human free Trader. Your ship is called The Longest Night, and you have two crewmates, Tora-no, a four-armed Althani Soldier and Creeoona, a Tulmath Cyber Wizard. Three adventures lie open to you, which one will you pick, and what will happen along the way? You get to decide what happens in this story, as you pick your way through various plot twists.

