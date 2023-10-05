Ereven is on the run. Having abandoned the dictatorial governor of Ganymede, he now finds himself pushed and pulled in directions he doesn’t want to go as he tries to flee the brutal hands of the governor. Where will he go? The inner solar system seems to be the only choice, but does he have any chance of getting there? He’s never had choices, and now that he does, every one of them seems to lead to death, imprisonment, or both…
Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ZKPv75
Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1461598
Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/455589/
No comments:
Post a Comment