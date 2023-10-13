From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
We've updated the NDP Fiction Bundle at DriveThruFiction. You can now get 17 books for just $25. These aren't individual short stories. These are novels, anthologies and collections. That's a lot of reading for only $25.
You get Just Because and The Poet by James Baker...Seedlings on the Solar Winds and Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind by J Alan Erwine...Crisis Averted by Laura Givens...Federation and Empire and The Spirit of Mars by Eamonn Murphy...Quantum Women, The Butterfly and the Sea Dragon, The Thursday Child and The Moth and the Flame by Tyree Campbell. You also get all of the following collections: Delirious Doubles, Disharmony of the Spheres, Ecotastrophe II, Future Syndicate II, Taurin Tales and The Divided States of America Vol. 1. That's a lot of fiction for just $25, so download this bundle today at https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/65749/
