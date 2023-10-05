Thursday, October 05, 2023

September Bestseller

 

My bestseller for September was a re-release of an older collection, Marionettes on the Moon.

Do Humans control their destiny, or are they merely victims of the circumstances that surround them?
A collection of short stories from prize winning SF author J Alan Erwine examines whether we have freedom of choice, or are merely puppets on strings subject to the whims of the universe.
This newly reworked version of Marionettes on the Moon features the original 13 short stories, plus two recent releases.

Order from Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Q3MzPT

Order from Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1430178

Order from DriveThruFiction: https://www.drivethrufiction.com/product/447457/

