Just in case you're interested, I thought I'd update you on what I'm currently working on.
I know lots of writers prefer to work on one project so that they can stay completely focused on that. I'm not that writer. I like to have too much on my plate, and as long as each work is significantly different from the others, I don't seem to have a problem jumping from one to the other.
So, just what am I working on? I'm currently on the third chapter of a novel which is tentatively titled Destiny Manifested. I'm also working on a short story for Boundary Shock Quarterly. At the same time, I'm working on an RPG supplement for Ephemeris 2.0, and another supplement for the Divided States of America RPG. And at the same time, I'm making notes for a new adventure for the Rocks on the Other Side RPG. This is a follow up adventure to Caves of Hopelessness, which was just released by Nomadic Delirium Press.
That should be enough to keep me busy for a while...
Oh yeah, I almost forgot to mention that I'm also working on notes to fix a short story that I started on a while ago, but never quite worked out for me. I'm not sure if this will turn into anything, but all of the others should be available for your perusal in the months and years to come.
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