Tuesday, July 14, 2026

About to be homeless and need help sale

As I've previously mentioned, my family will probably be homeless this time next month. We're trying to avoid it, but it's starting to look unavoidable. My oldest daughter has set up a Gofundme for us at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-erwine-family, but I know some people don't like to donate, and I completely understand that. If you'd still like to help, I have made my books available for download at half price at Itch. You can check them out at https://itch.io/s/195803/about-to-be-homeless-and-need-help

Any help is appreciated!!!


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 3:10 PM
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