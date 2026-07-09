Thursday, July 09, 2026

The Ephemeris Guide to Sub-Classes

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:

Some people love sub-classes in their RPGs, while others hate them. If you’re the gamer that loves sub-classes, this is the supplement for you. Add 100 character sub-classes to your Ephemeris 2.0 RPG.

Whether you’re a player looking for new character options, or a game master looking for new ways to challenge your players, you’re bound to find something to incorporate into your game in this tome.

Order from DriveThruRPG: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/574832/

Order from RPG-Trader: https://rpg-trader.com/products/7043/

 


Posted by J Alan Erwine at 6:00 PM
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