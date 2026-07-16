Xmas in July sale at DriveThruRPG

From the Nomadic Delirium Press Blog:
It's time for Xmas in July at DriveThruRPG. You can save 30% off of our RPG titles, and there are even a few fiction titles in there as well. Check out the sale at https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/publisher/2805/
Save on Ephemeris 2.0, The Divided States of America RPG, The Battle for Turtle Island, Rocks on the Other Side, and Domain of the Dragons. Core rulebooks and supplements all for 30% off! So, head over there now, and head over often. What could be better than escaping reality with a new RPG?
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