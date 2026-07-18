Can writers change their style?

One of the biggest critiques I've faced as a writer is that I'm not descriptive enough. Many say that my writing almost reads like a play...and there is some truth to this. I've never really enjoyed reading flowery writing, so obviously I wouldn't write in this way. However, I am realizing, in my old age, that maybe my writing isn't as descriptive as it could be. Maybe the sky needs to be more than just blue, for example.
So, I've taken a step back with the novel I'm working on, and I'm working on the description a bit more...not a lot more...just a bit. Maybe this will make for better writing. I don't know. It's not really my call. I've always thought of myself more as a storyteller than a writer, but I'm giving it my best to change this.
Will it work? Can you teach an old dog new tricks? I guess we'll have to wait and see. Hopefully the new novel will be out early next year...unless I get a huge surge of creative energy, which is difficult given everything going on around me, but I will try. I promise you that. I will try!
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