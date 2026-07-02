I'm not going to lie, sales have been pretty pathetic lately. Luckily I create RPGs, as that seems to be where most of my money is coming from lately.
My bestseller for June 2026 was The Ephemeris Creature Compendium: https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/501062/ or https://rpg-trader.com/products/1125/
Every game needs creatures to challenge the characters, and Ephemeris 2.0 is no different. Step inside this tome and learn about new species that are on the edge of space travel, other creatures that can threaten the characters on a variety of worlds, and learn about creatures that live amongst the stars…and even creatures that live in hyperspace.
Discover the celestial wyrm, the mosicans, asteroid mites, and so much more!
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