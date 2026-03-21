Tales of the Unknown: The Short Stories is here

My Tales of the Unknown: The Short Stories is now available from a variety of stores at https://books2read.com/u/mdBMxO
For more than a quarter of a century, J Alan Erwine has been subjecting readers to his twisted view of science fiction, and now for the first time ever, you can get all 70+ of Erwine’s short stories in one collection.
Travel to distant worlds, explore futures you might not expect, and discover the twisted minds of Erwine’s often troubled characters, but put your seatbelt on, because you never know what might be around the corner…
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