Coming March 21st, a complete collection of every short story I've ever had published. That's right, more than 70 stories gathered together in one massive book...it's less than 10 cents a story!
Pre-order your copy today at https://books2read.com/u/mdBMxO
For more than twenty-five years, J Alan Erwine has been subjecting readers to his twisted view of science fiction, and now for the first time ever, you can get all 70+ of Erwine's short stories in one massive collection.
Travel to distant and unexpected worlds, explore futures you might not want to imagine, and discover the twisted minds of Erwine's often troubled characters, but put your seatbelt on, because you never know what might be around the corner…
