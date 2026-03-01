Bestseller for February 2026

My bestselling title for February 2026 was A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4.
This does have a few of my more popular stories, so I guess it isn't too much of a surprise.
Check it out at: https://books2read.com/u/4XG8p1
J Alan Erwine is a prize winning SF writer. He is also an SF editor, and the co-designer of the Ephemeris Role Playing Game. He is also the creator of the Rocks on the Other Side RPG, as well as the Battle for Turtle Island RPG.
My bestselling title for February 2026 was A Taste of the Madness Vol. 4.
This does have a few of my more popular stories, so I guess it isn't too much of a surprise.
Check it out at: https://books2read.com/u/4XG8p1
No comments:
Post a Comment