A Taste of the Madness Vol. 8 is here!
This one has never been published before.
Order it today at https://books2read.com/u/mdovNO
Years ago, Nomadic Delirium Press released J Alan Erwine’s Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind, which featured all of Erwine’s short stories up to that point. Now, seven of those stories are available in A Taste of the Madness Vol. 8, with one more edition on the way.
So, step into Erwine’s twisted view of the world, but be careful, you never know what might be lurking around the next corner…
No comments:
Post a Comment