A Taste of the Madness Vol. 9 is here

A Taste of the Madness Vol. 9, and the final volume is now available at https://books2read.com/u/4EqZyA
Years ago, Nomadic Delirium Press released J Alan Erwine's Manic Musings of a Maniacal Mind, which featured all of Erwine's short stories up to that point. Now, seven of those stories are available in A Taste of the Madness Vol. 9, the final volume of this collection.
So, step into Erwine's twisted view of the world, but be careful, you never know what might be lurking around the next corner…
No comments:
Post a Comment