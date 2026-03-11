Coming March 28th, a complete collection of all five of my novels in one massive book. Pre-order your copy today at https://books2read.com/u/bWDq2Y
For more than a quarter of a century, J Alan Erwine has been subjecting readers to his twisted view of science fiction, and now for the first time ever, you can get all five of Erwine's novels in one collection.
Travel to distant worlds, explore futures you might not expect, and discover the twisted minds of Erwine's often troubled characters, but put your seatbelt on, because you never know what might be around the corner…
